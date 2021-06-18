UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $6.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.87. The company had a trading volume of 158,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,022. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $285.57 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

