United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.60

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 13213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.2107 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

About United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

