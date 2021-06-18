United States Steel (NYSE:X) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United States Steel (NYSE:X)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

Shares of X stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

