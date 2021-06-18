United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 166.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.77.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,799. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.10 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.