United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.24 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Airlines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 108,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Airlines by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

