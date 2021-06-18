uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 6,000 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,679.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QURE. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 477,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

