uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 6,000 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,679.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00.
Shares of QURE stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several brokerages have issued reports on QURE. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 477,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
