uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,444,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 411,439 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of uniQure worth $116,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in uniQure by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after buying an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $13,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 394,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.79.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $874,087. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

