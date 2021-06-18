Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.86. 1,222,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $160.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Get Unilever alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 265.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $31,211,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.