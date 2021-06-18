UniLayer Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.25 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and $2.25 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00060938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00025880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.14 or 0.00766086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00084184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042603 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

