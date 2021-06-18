Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the May 13th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

