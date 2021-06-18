UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) PT Raised to $25.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.51 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 151 shares of company stock valued at $3,016. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 59,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $18,069,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

