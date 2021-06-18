UBS Group Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $170.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.51.

NKE stock opened at $128.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.30. The company has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $145,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

