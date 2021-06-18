UBS Group AG Sells 9,805 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Regency Centers worth $13,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 81.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REG stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

