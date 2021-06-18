UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,071 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.39% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 140,041 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,402 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.89 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.