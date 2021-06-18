UBS Group AG Purchases 115,642 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 128.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $3,950,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 161,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 48.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

