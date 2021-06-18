UBS Group AG Has $12 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 35.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,315 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,631,000 after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.14 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.