UBS Group AG Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,905 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

