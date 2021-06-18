UBS Group AG Has $11.21 Million Stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CVR Partners stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.35. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

