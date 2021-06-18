U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Cut to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.60.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $130,174. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,286,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.