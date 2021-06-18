U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Cut to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.60.
NASDAQ:USCR opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $130,174. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,286,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
