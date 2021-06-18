Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,518,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,061,520.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $31,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $35,600.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $34,600.00.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $172.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

