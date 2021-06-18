Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Tyler Technologies worth $77,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $443.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.51 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

