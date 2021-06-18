TurtleNetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $342.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001328 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

