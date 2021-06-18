TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 275.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 275.20 ($3.60).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TUI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 321 ($4.19) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

TUI opened at GBX 405.70 ($5.30) on Tuesday. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 417.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

