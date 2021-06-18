TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,934. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

