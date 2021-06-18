Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

ETSY opened at $169.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.45. Etsy has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.