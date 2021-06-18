Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Gap Up to $48.74

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.74, but opened at $50.00. Triton International shares last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 7,102 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.96.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $346.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.29 million. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

