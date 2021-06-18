Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading Down 0.8%

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$145.72 and last traded at C$146.43. Approximately 41,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 65,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$147.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSU shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$165.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

