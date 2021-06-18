Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.33). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.28), with a volume of 209,745 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £204.62 million and a P/E ratio of 31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.46.

In other news, insider Mark Pickett sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £124,800 ($163,052.00).

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

