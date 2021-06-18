Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,704 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

