Trent G. Kamke Sells 876 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

