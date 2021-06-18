Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Tredegar worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 91.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

