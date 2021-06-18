Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 641,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41,964 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TG traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $480.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.99. Tredegar has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

