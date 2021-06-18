Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Up 36.4% This Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.41 million and $1,083.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00141939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00180784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.00913640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,997.18 or 0.99706056 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

