Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 51.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRZ. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transat A.T. currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$4.07.

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of C$253.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3200003 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

