Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 22,298 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,361% compared to the average daily volume of 1,526 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $608.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 12.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 24.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.