Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 9,298 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,852% compared to the average daily volume of 315 call options.

KIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 78,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. 55,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,639. The company has a market cap of $417.43 million, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

