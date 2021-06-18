Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $176.99 and last traded at $177.19. 4,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 344,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.20.
A number of research firms have commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $247.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.77.
About Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.
