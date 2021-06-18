Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $176.99 and last traded at $177.19. 4,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 344,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.20.

A number of research firms have commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $247.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after acquiring an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,854 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283,449 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $37,949,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,749,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.