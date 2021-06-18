Tower Semiconductor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,436 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,597% compared to the average daily volume of 120 call options.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSEM. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

