Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$38.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.58.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.14.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

