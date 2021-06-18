Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.91. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 25,540 shares traded.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.60.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32. The firm has a market cap of C$211.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.08.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 107,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$414,544.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,544.90. Insiders acquired 290,600 shares of company stock worth $1,147,604 in the last 90 days.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.