Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 44.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.74. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.