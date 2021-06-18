Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

