Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,740 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of FLJP opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.28. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

