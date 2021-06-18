Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $17,044,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 256.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

