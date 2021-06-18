Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 53.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $39,504,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after purchasing an additional 273,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 219,789 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 180,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKU. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

