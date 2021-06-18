Toronto Dominion Bank Has $57,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU opened at $78.20 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.29.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

