Toronto Dominion Bank Has $113,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $6,862,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 357.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.