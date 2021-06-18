Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

