Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

