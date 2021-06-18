Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TORXF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

